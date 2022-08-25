Rangers and Copenhagen advance to the group stage

Glasgow beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0, only Danes need 0-0 in Trabzonspor, Croats reverse knockout in first leg with Bodo 4-1

Rangers Glasgow, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb are the latest teams to snatch the pass for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Draws are scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm in Istanbul. The Scots, after 2-2 from the first leg, managed to beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 at PSV. 0-0 with Trabzonspor is enough for the Danes after their 2-1 victory a week ago at home. The Croats, knocked out against Bodo 1-0, overturned the qualification 4-1 in overtime.

Trabzonspor – Copenhagen 0-0

The first leg 2-1 is enough for Copenhagen to snatch the pass from the Champions League group stage. The Turks are trying to be pushed by the usual hot house crowd, but this is not enough (a total of 17 shots at the end of the match), the Danish wall holds up to 90 minutes and the zero 0 is enough to get the guests out unscathed from Trabzon.

PSV Rangers 0-1

Rangers Glasgow sign this achievement and beat PSV Eindhoven and thus get to qualify for the Champions League groups. After 2-2 from the first leg, there was also a great balance in the second leg, but in the second half, Kulak’s goal arrived in the 60th minute to break the rhythm of the match. The Dutch try the last attack, but Van Bronckhorst’s men do not surrender until the final whistle.

DYNAMO ZAGREB-BODO GLIMT 4-1 (DTS)

Dinamo Zagreb beats 0-1 from the first leg against Bodo / Glimt and flies to the Champions League groups. Orcic and Petkovic sign the duo in the first 22 minutes of play, Grunbeck just entered the game in the 70th minute. We then go into extra time, and it seems the guests are aiming for penalties while the hosts think more: Efforts are rewarded in the 117th minute when penalties seem a step away One, the Drmic drops the unexpected trio. Three minutes later, Poker Bocage reached the final.



