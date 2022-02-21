February 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Achille Lauro will represent San Marino in Eurovision! It will be a "derby" with Mahmoud and Blanco

Achille Lauro will represent San Marino in Eurovision! It will be a “derby” with Mahmoud and Blanco

Mirabelle Hunt February 21, 2022 2 min read

Sarah Achille Lauro to represent Republic of San Marino toEurovision Song ContestIt is scheduled to take place in Turin from 10 to 14 May. The Romanian singer won the first edition of the competition Marino’s tongue with the song stripper. Lauro was chosen by a jury led by Mughal On the final evening at the Teatro Nuovo di Dogana broadcast by San Marino Rtv, the event organizers combined with Media Evolution and the State Department for Tourism. Turkish DJ ranked second Burak Yatter with Alessandro ColliUK’s Aaron Sibley comes in third. Among the evening’s guests were Al Bano and Mirco Casade, who pledged allegiance to his father, Raúl.

The Voice of San Marino: Scanno and Spain were beaten, among others

Achilles hit among other things Valerio Scano, Ivana, Spainand Alberto Fortes with Formula 3 drummer Tony Secco and the Romanian band Dichedos, Former Tronista Francesco MonteCristina Ramos and Matteo Faustini. Instead, the rapper Blind, known for his participation in X Factor 2020, gave up due to health reasons. In Esc there will be a derby between Lauro and the couple Mahmoud and BlancoSanremo Festival 2022 winners with Broglie. Achilles at the festival had only placed 14th with Sunday.

Laura Bossini, Mica and Alessandro Cattelan will lead the Eurovision competition

Sanremo 2022, Mahmoud and Blanco: “We will go to Eurovision”

See the gallery

Sanremo Festival 2022: Achille Lauro Depends On The Stage!

See also  The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the i4 twin petrol engine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bottas: “Hamilton never beats with the same car” – F1 drivers – F1

February 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Massey farewell announcement: Ben Sulayem unaware of Ferrari F1 bid

February 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Maslick, who gave status to Atlética Vicentina from the UK, rewrote the Italian 1500 in the Hall after 25 years

February 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Sanctions on Russia, embargo on gas: US opens to Italy

February 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Tourism tax evaded

February 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Progress in Summer Rai 1

February 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Evolution may happen faster than we thought

February 21, 2022 Karen Hines