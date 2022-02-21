Achille Lauro will represent San Marino in Eurovision! It will be a “derby” with Mahmoud and Blanco

Sarah Achille Lauro to represent Republic of San Marino to Eurovision Song Contest It is scheduled to take place in Turin from 10 to 14 May. The Romanian singer won the first edition of the competition Marino’s tongue with the song stripper . Lauro was chosen by a jury led by Mughal On the final evening at the Teatro Nuovo di Dogana broadcast by San Marino Rtv, the event organizers combined with Media Evolution and the State Department for Tourism. Turkish DJ ranked second Burak Yatter with Alessandro Colli UK’s Aaron Sibley comes in third. Among the evening’s guests were Al Bano and Mirco Casade, who pledged allegiance to his father, Raúl.

The Voice of San Marino: Scanno and Spain were beaten, among others

Achilles hit among other things Valerio Scano, Ivana, Spainand Alberto Fortes with Formula 3 drummer Tony Secco and the Romanian band Dichedos, Former Tronista Francesco MonteCristina Ramos and Matteo Faustini. Instead, the rapper Blind, known for his participation in X Factor 2020, gave up due to health reasons. In Esc there will be a derby between Lauro and the couple Mahmoud and BlancoSanremo Festival 2022 winners with Broglie. Achilles at the festival had only placed 14th with Sunday.

Laura Bossini, Mica and Alessandro Cattelan will lead the Eurovision competition

Sanremo 2022, Mahmoud and Blanco: “We will go to Eurovision”