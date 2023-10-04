October 4, 2023

US offers new offer in labor dispute from Ford Reuters

Noah French October 4, 2023
© Reuters. UAW workers strike outside the Stellandis plant in Center Line, Michigan, U.S. on September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery/File Photo

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said it has submitted a new global contract offer in an effort to end a 19-day strike called by the United Auto Workers union, but said a dispute over battery plants remains unresolved.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said the new offer increased wages for temporary workers, increased company 401(k) contributions and further shortened the time it takes to reach the maximum salary.

UAW President Sean Fine on Friday extended the first simultaneous strike against Detroit’s Big Three to a GM plant in Lansing, Michigan, and a Ford plant in Chicago, while Stellandis ( BIT: ) was spared after last-minute concessions.

Ford said yesterday that the UAW had “taken a tough stance on battery plants,” a claim the union rejected after CEO Jim Farley accused the UAW contract of holding the contract “stakeholder” over the fate of those plants. The UAW says “job security” remains an open question in the transition to electric vehicles.

There was no comment from Uaw on Ford’s new offer.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, Editing by Stefano Bernabé)

