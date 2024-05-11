What should you eat to get firmer, more elastic and youthful skin?

within Beauty allies Skin, honorable mention goes to Jibis is high in vitamin A. “Eating foods rich in vitamin A, for example, promotes the synthesis of valuable components such as mucopolysaccharides, found in the skin and subcutaneous tissue. It delays the formation of wrinkles and neutralizes the action of free radicals that accelerate the aging process of our skin. Carrots, arugula, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, celery, Catalonia». Not only Vitamin A: C is also essential for healthy skin. «Work from Vitamin C, which participates in the process of collagen formationThe “protein building block” for skin, hair and nails. In particular, the foods with the highest content are rich in vitaminsBeans, strawberries, kiwi, citrus and pepper». last but not least, Vitamin E He is the protagonist along with the aforementioned “colleagues” A and C on a mission to promote healthy skin. “Vitamin E protects the skin from ultraviolet rays and free radicals that can damage it. This vitamin should be found in the polyunsaturated vegetable oils it contains Seeds, nuts and whole grains». The expert also recommends taking zinc, which “participates, in addition to neutralizing free radicals, in the process of building collagen.” toFoods rich in zinc are beef, lamb, kidneys, liver, milk, cheese, chicken, eggs, sardines, oysters, and oysters.».

Read also

— Weight loss: false myths (and bad habits at the table) explained by the expert

– Diet, what do we eat? The 9 (unexpected) foods to avoid

– 1422 calories per day

– Thinner in 10 days: Professor Hyman’s detox system (that makes you feel better).

– Franco Perino, The 27 Rules for Weight Loss and Rejuvenation