Arconati elections: Mario Mantovani returns to the field to challenge outgoing mayor Caloni

The vote was a two-horse race in Arconati, a municipality located in the Alto Milanese region. theOutgoing Mayor Sergio Caloni, At the top of the civil list of Cambiamo Arconati (centre left), he is trying to emerge again against Former Senator Mario Mantovani former Mayor of Arconati, He was determined to return to ruling his country with a list of “strength and courage” (center-right).
Let us change Arkonia – Sergio Caloni Mayor
“It is my pleasure and pride to present the team of council candidates that will represent our community in the upcoming municipal elections. A wonderful team, a group that embodies the values of our community and is ready to work tirelessly for the good of our community,” commented the mayoral candidate. “Each member of this team brings with them a unique set of experiences, skills and passions, but they all share one goal: to serve with dedication and honesty. I am convinced that diversity of perspectives and wealth of knowledge will be key to addressing the challenges that lie ahead and to creating opportunities that can improve our lives and the lives of generations.” Coming.
the list
1. Jimmy Arena, 53, truck driver, outgoing city councilman
2 – Francisco Colombo, 31 years old, journalist, outgoing municipal council member
3. Jaya Gurla, 41, corporate lawyer, outgoing deputy mayor
4. Marzia Fumagalli, 44 years old, manager in the healthcare sector
5. Giulio Garignani, 54 years old, civil servant and doctor of psychological techniques
6. Roberto Macri, 47 years old, sales technician
7. Maddalena Milio, 47 years old, housewife
8. Alessandro Pisoni, 61 years old, retired communications technician
9. Giacomo Pisoni, 24 years old, university student
10. Alessandra Puma, 36 years old, nurse
11. Francesca Rolfi, 50 years old, operations coordinator in the tourism sector
12. Silvia Zanzotera, 44 years old, fashion designer
Strength and Courage – Mario Mantovani Mayor
«Let’s turn the page! – This is the message of mayoral candidate Mantovani -. Arconate will once again return to the top of Europe
We have requested the names of the candidates and will publish them as soon as we have them
