The arrival of the third season of Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton: “Here are the secrets of our love story”

The wait is over: it arrives exclusively on Netflix Season 3 of Bridgertona series based on the best-selling book Julia Quinn Its events take place in the sensual, luxurious and competitive world of London society in the age of guardianship of pure imagination. The series will be divided into two parts With Part 1 (Episodes 1-4) available from May 16, 2024 and Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) from June 13, 2024. Millions of fans around the world will return to immerse themselves in Sparkling dances in MayfairIn the aristocratic buildings of Park Lane and beyond. They are the absolute champions of this third season Penelope Featherington and Colleen Bridgerton, where love will finally blossom. The two translators Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Reveal the secrets of the love story on an exclusive website fromBulgari hotel in Milan. “Being friends was key, the audience wanted to see this love story blossom and blossom Knowing each other gave us more confidencesaid the Irish actress Nicola Coughlan She wears an elegant white dress. He added: “In this season, there are moments when the characters reveal themselves, and this would not have been possible without our friendship.” “We find Colin returning from a trip that changed his life“He returns to society with more self-confidence even if there are obstacles from the first episode,” said Luke Newton, who was wearing gray jeans and a jacket with a sleeveless Versace shirt underneath to highlight his physique.