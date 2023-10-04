New strong earthquake magnitude 4.0 in Campi Flegrei, there are collapses and damages » ILMETEO.it

On 2 October 2023 at 10.08 pm a strong earthquake was felt at Campi Flegrei, also in Naples. Richter magnitude 4.0. The earthquake was also felt strongly in Naples. At one o’clock there was an earthquake The depth is only 2.6 kilometers, therefore very superficial and strongly felt. The first images of the collapses and damage are coming on social media, especially in Bagnoli and Agnano areas as some debris fell on roads near the epicenter. The Video up to

Update 11:00 AM – Across the epicenter of the earthquake, Picciarelli, on the border between the municipality of Pozzuoli and the Naples hamlet of Agnano, many spent the night on the street. Some have bravely returned to their homes, but many are still afraid. Like an old couple, there are people waiting on the sidewalk with suitcases: “Now some of our relatives are coming and they will take us to their house,” they say. Meanwhile, stability tests continue in public and private buildings and some factories.

It was clearly felt throughout the Phlegraean region and in the environs of NaplesThe historic center, as well as the surroundings Bagnoli, Plains, Agnano, Furicrota, Vomero, Arinella, Upper District. Other less atypical reports come from across the province. Neapolitans flocked to the streets, fleeing their homes in Furigrota and Plegraion.

According to local residents, the most intense tremor was followed by other tremors (aftershocks) of lesser intensity.