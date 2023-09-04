Trump leads the US primaries with 60% of the vote. 73% of Americans think Biden is “too old.”

Special offer
Best offer
year
€79.99
€19
For 1 year
Choose now
Monthly
€6.99
€1 per month
For 6 months
Choose now
Special offer
Special offer
Monthly
€6.99
€1 per month
For 6 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
Special offer
Read the article and the whole website ilmessaggero.it
1 year for €9.99
€89.99
Or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the site and app
- 7:30 Good Morning Newsletter
- Ore18 newsletter for daily updates
- Our signature podcasts
- Insights and live notifications
US Polls: Donald Trump His lead over other Republican candidates continues to grow despite the indictments and judicial woes. A Wall Street Journal poll today found the former president leading Grand Old Party voters with 60% of the vote. As for the race against Joe BidenBoth the president and the incumbent have 46% of the vote, but 73% of Americans think the 80-year-old commander-in-chief is too old for a second term.
Trump is impeached for a fourth time: 13 charges, including fraud and conspiracy
Only 39% of voters have a favorable opinion of Biden, and only 42% say they approve of the way he is governing. Most of those interviewed consider Trump “less honest and likable” than Biden and believe the president illegally tried to change the outcome after the 2020 vote.
Read the full article
In Messenger
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Schlein and Associates’ Conundrum: What’s at Risk for the Democratic Party?
Weather forecast. In the new week, Italy was in conflict between an African anticyclone and a vortex in the Mediterranean Sea. What will happen « 3B Meteo
Forza Italia, in the league, is worse