September 4, 2023

Trump leads the US primaries with 60% of the vote. 73% of Americans think Biden is “too old.”

Noah French September 4, 2023 2 min read

US Polls: Despite impeachment and judicial problems, Donald Trump continues to increase his advantage over other Republican candidates. In a study conducted by Wall…

US Polls: Donald Trump His lead over other Republican candidates continues to grow despite the indictments and judicial woes. A Wall Street Journal poll today found the former president leading Grand Old Party voters with 60% of the vote. As for the race against Joe BidenBoth the president and the incumbent have 46% of the vote, but 73% of Americans think the 80-year-old commander-in-chief is too old for a second term.

Trump is impeached for a fourth time: 13 charges, including fraud and conspiracy

Only 39% of voters have a favorable opinion of Biden, and only 42% say they approve of the way he is governing. Most of those interviewed consider Trump “less honest and likable” than Biden and believe the president illegally tried to change the outcome after the 2020 vote.

