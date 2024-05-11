PS5: Former Deviation Games may have moved to Sony for a new studio

Some team members Deviation games They may have moved to Sony after the studio closed to form a company A new internal team at PlayStation Studios And work on a Game for PS5based on what appears to emerge from some messages received from insiders.

As we have seen, it seems that Deviation Games has been closed down with almost no official communication in recent months, despite the fact that the team had received a lot of media coverage at the time of its founding also by Sony PlayStation, due to the important collaboration that characterized them.

It appears that some team members have stayed with Sony, in fact actually moved on within the company, based on what was reported: Deviation Games’ former art director, Michael Anthony, actually reported that he had heard that several former team members had set up a new studio at Sony.