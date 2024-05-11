In America they have no paid vacation, Northern Europe works fewer hours, Italy is a surprise

time or moneyWhich of the two things makes us more? happily? Here is a happiness ranking taken from a comparison between the populations of countries with more free time and the populations of countries with less money and higher salaries.

Ranking: Italy is ranked 41st

What makes people happy? Money and time? The OECD has collected various data in this regard, and the World Happiness Report has produced similar ones. platform Happiness is compared to the sum of working hours carried out in each state. there Finland It has been repeatedly declared as the country with the happiest citizens in the world and ranks second Denmark and the thirdIceland, followed by Sweden. l’Italy holds, however, that 41st place It is one of the most overworked countries, ranking between Malta and Guatemala, compared to 1,372 hours in Sweden and 1,440 hours in Iceland. But the United States and Israel work the most: 1,811 hours and 1,892, respectively. there Germany It is the only country in the world where there are only 1,341 working hours per year, while France has 1,500 working hours. Thanks to these data, it is clear that the Northern European territory has understood how to make its population peaceful while other states are reeling in insecurity.

A comparison between America and Europe

Nikolai TanganIt manages the world’s largest public funds fund (by the way, it’s Norwegian), Difference Between Europeans and Americans: “We’re not so much Europeans Ambitious», says Duncan, which accounts for the gap. “Europeans have more time and Americans have more money” because Americans earn the equivalent of more than an hour of extra work each week. “Because there are Americans High productivity “When compared to most Europeans, their average hourly earnings are higher than in all European countries except Luxembourg, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland,” continues Duncan. According to the Economist, it also does Brilliant work The United States helped to achieve this objective, while in Italy «Smart Work» started on April 1 It is no longer one of the rights “The worker, as in the years of the epidemic, but goes between the methods of carrying out the service,” reports the Corriere della Sera. But in Europe we have Strong unions And while collective bargaining has allowed us statutory holidays, America still has a bigger problem: It’s one of the few territories without mandatory paid holidays. “Most Americans prefer European working hours – writes the Financial Times – it’s their employers and the costMedical insuranceThey will get in the way.”

But Eurostat publishes conflicting data

l’EurostatCollects data about Life satisfaction In the European Union, happiness and working hours do not necessarily go hand in hand. For example, the Austrian people She said she was very satisfied even though she was doing an average job 1.707 Hours per year, Germany ranks itself at 6.5 on a scale of 1 to 10, despite working more than 1,300 hours. Poland, Finland and Romania give almost 8 points while inside Italy Overall life satisfaction is 7.2 points, proving that work cannot be the only thing Criterion Judgment of happiness.

