US collects support for 130 countries around global minimum taxes – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, July 01 – The United States has amassed international support for global minimum taxes for large corporations. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing some sources, according to which officials of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development of almost 130 countries met on Thursday and expressed their support for the American proposal, which actually opens the possibility of signing an agreement in principle at the G-20 in Venice . next week. “A historic day for economic diplomacy,” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “For decades, the United States has been involved in international tax competition, lowering its taxes only to see others reduce them more. The result has been a global race to the bottom,” notes Yellen. “After years of negotiations and intense work, this historic package will ensure that multinational companies pay their fair share of taxes everywhere,” asserts Mattis Kormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

