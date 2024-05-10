Binibeca Vell wants to close from tourism – SiViaggia

Exaggerated and uncontrolled tourism creates disturbance to local people and the ecosystems around our precious world. While they drive economies, in some cases they actually lead to a kind of abandonment by populations, who are forced to deal with poorly managed garbage and many other daily problems. Precisely for this reason, it is called a beautiful Spanish village Benibika Philthreatens to “close its doors to tourists from all over the world.”

Benibika Phil, useful information

Binibeca Vell is a charming, almost white village located on the southern coast of one of the most charming islands in Spain: Minorca. In fact, it is one of the most distinctive villages in this precious strip of land, so much so that it is often overrun by tourists who rush to see its many distinctive white houses.

Yes, because Benibika Vale is a tourist complex recreated in the image and likeness of small fishing villages that follow each other in the Mediterranean, a place full of small white houses, narrow alleys, small bars and typical restaurants where it feels like you’re living a dream.

At the same time, the village overlooks a small port and is filled with internal streets and signs calling for silence, while at a slow pace you can admire the wooden balconies, the picturesque doors, the beautiful small church, the main square and the waterfront. Perfect for unforgettable outings.

Then there is the sea, like the one kissing there Benibika Vale Beach It is often referred to as one of the most beautiful places in Menorca. It is U-shaped, surrounded by medium-sized cliffs and offers a seabed that is definitely worth observing in depth.

What’s happening in Benibika Vale

The residents of Binibeca Vell have always requested visitors Calmness, silence and respect They also do this through the various posters hung on the walls of the city. However, as stated in an article by“Italian Press Agency, Recently, residents have been threatened with this Completely preventing access to the village.

The reason behind this possible choice cannot be found specifically in the tourists, but in the officials who would have abandoned the residents who every day have to deal with the noise generated by the constant visitor corridor and with the garbage that accumulates around the clock. An hour later because of the streets of this beautiful village.

Benibika Vale certainly doesn’t hate travelers arriving there, but what is clear is that photos of this milky-white place spreading on social media are generating a buzz. Unsustainable number of tourists: It rose to about 800,000 annually, most of whom arrive between May and October. In 2024, the number of visitors is expected to reach one million.

Due to its beauty, this village is included as a mandatory stop on all one-day Menorca tours, but is also often chosen for stays of one or more nights. But the reality of the facts is that we are talking about a small town 165 cases, It is connected by a labyrinthine network of streets and arched passages, which certainly enters the hearts of all its visitors, but perhaps does not have the resources necessary to accommodate such a large number of visitors.