Palestine, Spain and Ireland will recognize the state on May 21. Here are the other countries in the world that are already doing this

Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia are moving towards recognizing Palestine as a state. The heads of government of these countries consider this choice to be “the only way to achieve peace and security” in the Middle East.

Recognition in the European Union and around the world

Despite the commitment made by European Union leaders in 1999, the majority of member states today do not recognize a Palestinian state, unlike in the rest of the world.

In the European Union Only nine countries out of 27 recognize the Palestinian state According to the borders established in 1967, which include the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, the European Union as a whole supports the “two-state solution,” but not the Palestinian state itself.

In 1999, the European Union declared its readiness “to recognize a Palestinian state at the appropriate time,” as stated in the conclusions of the European Council in Berlin.

Sweden is the only country that recognized Palestine as a state in 2014 when it had already joined the European Union. Malta, Cyprus, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria did so before joining the union.

Palestine is recognized as a state throughout the world 139 countriesAbout 70% of the members of the United Nations: almost all of them from Asia, Africa and Latin America. Among the countries that do not do so, while maintaining diplomatic relations with the Palestinian National Authority, are the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Urgent matter

The topic, which had been ignored for a long time, returned to the list of most discussed issues after October 7, with the Hamas attack.

“The issue of recognition is just one of many examples of the inconsistency between the European Union’s support for peace, the two-state solution, international law, and the lack of corresponding concrete measures,” he said. Martin KonecnyDirector of the European Middle East Project.

Then, according to the expert, there is the issue of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which hinder the formation of a Palestinian state because they occupy the lands where the state should be established.

Recognizing Palestine would improve the reputation of the Palestinian National Authority, which currently barely governs the West Bank, and which could replace Hamas’ control of the Gaza Strip after the conflict ends.

