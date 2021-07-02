Prime Video, Good Omens: Season 2 announced

On June 29, 2021, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of Good Omens would take place. What will Aziraphale and Crowley do once the apocalypse is aborted? Let’s find out with previews of the new season and crew.

good omen It is a British-American television series directed by Douglas McKinnon It is inspired by the novel “The end of the world is good for everyone” from 1990 written by Terry Pratchett e Neil Gaiman. Neil Gaiman She is an executive producer and will co-star in the second season show alongside the director.

The first season of the TV series was released in 2019 on the broadcast platform of Amazon Prime VideoWhich announced on June 29 that the series was renewed for one the second season.

The resume From the six episodes of the second season, it will start during the year in Scotland. In this regard, the director said:

“Bringing the good omen back home in Scotland to shoot a second season is a dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant once again in the roles of Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have Angel and Devil on our side”

Good Ooms: Conspiracy Previews Season 2

In 2019 the forcesbig fire Born in Paradiso He decided to unleashResurrection. The event that will lead the world to its end will be adventantichrist, as predicted by “Agnes Nutter’s Beautiful and Accurate Prophecies.”

However, angel Aziraval and the devil Crowleyand representatives of their factions on earth, and they are now fond of men and their customs, They are a teamفريق To ensure that the end of the world does not happen.

Once the apocalypse is avoided, the two return to live their lives on Earth in their neighborhood SOHO In London, but a unexpected messenger It brings you an amazing puzzle.

Good omens: actors and characters

Michael Shin explain Aziraval, a picky angel and a rare book dealer, while David Tennant Plays the role of Crowley, a demon with a busy life.

In addition to the two main heroes, we find in the cast: