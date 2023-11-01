United Airlines to expand seasonal service from Italy to US in 2024

United Airlines has announced that it will expand its seasonal service from Italy to the US in 2024. In the summer of 2024, seasonal direct service between Rome and Washington DC will increase from once to twice daily, while seasonal flights from Rome to Chicago and San Francisco, Milan to Chicago, as well as Naples to New York/Newark will begin one month earlier.

This increase in operations joins United’s existing daily service from Rome and Milan to New York/Newark, as well as seasonal daily flights between Venice and New York/Newark. United will offer eleven daily direct flights from Italy to the US by summer 2024.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our seasonal services from Italy to the US in the summer of 2024,” he said. Walter Cianciucci, Country Sales Manager Italy, United Airlines. “In the summer of 2024, United will operate its largest summer transatlantic schedule, giving our customers even better travel choices and the ability to explore many additional destinations in the U.S. through our U.S. hubs.”

Expanding seasonal service from Italy and offering direct flights to 38 transatlantic destinations cements United as the leading U.S. airline and the largest carrier on transatlantic routes. The expansion, scheduled for summer 2024, is the largest in the company’s history and will serve the largest number of destinations on this route compared to all other US carriers. United remains the only airline to connect the United States directly to Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife.

The 2024 summer schedule announced today includes the resumption of its Reykjavík-New York/Newark service from Faro to New York/Newark (subject to government approval) and the introduction of a new seasonal direct flight in addition. A second daily frequency between Brussels and New York/Newark. The Malaga-New York/Newark seasonal summer flight will resume daily from 3 May 2024. Other popular seasonal routes such as Nice, Lisbon and Barcelona will also resume earlier than last year to give customers more flexibility. Explore America.

Rome (FCO) – Washington DC (IAD)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA885 FCO IAD 10.30 am 2.10 pm daily Boeing 777-200ER Throughout the year (except 10 January – 15 February 2024) UA127* FCO IAD 3.40 pm 7.50 pm daily Boeing 767-300 24 May – 26 October 2024 UA884 IAD FCO 5.35 pm 8:15+1 daily Boeing 777-200ER Throughout the year (except 9 January – 14 February 2024) UA126* IAD FCO 10.15 pm 1.10 pm +1 daily Boeing 767-300 23 May – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

*New service

Rome (FCO) Chicago (ORD)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA 971 FCO Order 09:45 1.05 pm daily Boeing 787-10 31 March – 26 October 2024 UA970 Order FCO 3.40 pm 07:55 +1 daily Boeing 787-10 30 March – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

Rome (FCO) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA41 FCO EWR 11:00 am 2.25 pm daily Boeing 777-200ER throughout the year UA509 FCO EWR 12.55 pm 4.25 pm daily Boeing 777-200ER 24 May – 26 October 2024 UA40 EWR FCO 5.30 pm 07:45 +1 daily Boeing 777-200ER throughout the year UA510 EWR FCO 8.40 pm 10:55 +1 daily Boeing 777-200ER 23 May – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

Rome (FCO) – San Francisco (SFO)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA 506 FCO SFO 3.20 pm 7:00 p.m daily Boeing 777-200ER 3 May – 26 October 2024 UA 507 SFO FCO 4.30 pm 1.20 pm+1 daily Boeing 777-200ER 2 May – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

Milan (MXP) – Chicago (ORD)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA415 MXP Order 3.10 pm 5.45 pm daily Boeing 787-8 31 March – 26 October 2024 UA416 Order MXP 9.20 pm 1.10 pm+1 daily Boeing 787-8 30 March – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

Milan (MXP) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA18 MXP EWR 11.25 am 2.45 pm daily Boeing 767-400 throughout the year UA19 EWR MXP 6.55 pm 09:10+1 daily Boeing 767-400 throughout the year

All times are local and subject to change.

Naples (NAP) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA965 NAP EWR 09:55 2.10 pm daily Boeing 767-300 (Premium) 6 April – 26 October 2024 UA967 NAP EWR 3 pm 7.05 pm daily Boeing 767-300 (Premium) 24 May – 26 September 2024 UA964 EWR NAP 5.10 pm 07:55+1 daily Boeing 767-300 (Premium) 5 April – 25 October 2024 UA966 EWR NAP 10.15 pm 1:00 p.m+1 daily Boeing 767-300 (Premium) 23 May – 25 September 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

Venice (VCE) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Airplane from TO Departure I am coming frequency Airplane Dates of operation UA169 VCE EWR 11.05 am 2.40 pm daily Boeing 767-400 20 April – 26 October 2024 UA170 EWR VCE 6.30 pm 09:05+1 daily Boeing 767-400 19 April – 25 October 2024

All times are local and subject to change.

United Travel Experience

United PolarisSM Business Class is a premium travel experience that offers quality in-flight dining, amenities and products from Therabody and Saks Fifth Avenue, and lie-flat seating, all aisle access.

United Premium PlusSM Offers a more reclining seat, with more leg and arm room than a standard Economy Plus or Economy seat, as well as an amenity kit, Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and soft pillow.

United Economy Plus seats offer more legroom, improving passenger comfort. Located at the front of the economy cabin, these seats offer the added benefit of quick exit from the aircraft. Economy Plus seats are available on all intercontinental flights.

United Economy offers free food, soft drinks, juice, beer and wine, tea, coffee and in-flight entertainment. Almost all aircraft seats are equipped with adjustable headrests and personal entertainment system.