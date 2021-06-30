June 30, 2021

Tatras invests in applications and capsules

Noah French June 30, 2021 2 min read
Angelo de Archangello, Marketing Manager, Tatras

Future projects see expansion in the United States and special collaborations with artists or musicians Tatras. With offices in Tokyo and Milan, the Japanese duet brand is optimistic about the future and hopes to recover from the aftermath of the epidemic. “After a 12% drop in turnover during epidemics, we hope that Govt will be able to return to the forefront quickly and surpass them,” he explained in the interview. M.F.F. Angelo de Archangello, Marketing Manager at Tatras.

What is the business trend and forecast for 2021?
We immediately rolled up our sleeves to create new projects and continue what we had already started. After a 12% drop in turnover during epidemics, we hope to return to pre-Kovit levels quickly, surpassing them, with a slight increase.

What are your expansion plans?
Before Covid we opened a company in the United States for which the global environment seems to offer it.

What is the performance of e-commerce?
There is a huge increase during infections. It is a tool that will inevitably be a part of the future, in which to invest, to focus more on any matter. Currently online is under the double digit percentage.

What is your strategy today?
We expand not only with international fashion brands, but also in various fields of art, music and architecture. Tatras is a luxury brand, but wants to propose a lifestyle model. We have become a partner of Renault, and from this fw 21/22 we will be selling at the main Italian points of the store.

Deals like the one you show on the Pitty Umo 100 …
At Pitti we jointly release a cross-season capsule Sphere Aposta, Available for purchase from next winter. Fashion and music can have a deep connection, which is what we wanted to communicate. (All rights reserved)

