Thiago Motta, details at half-time and “Thank you for everything”: It will be Juventus

Two clues make the test and those are on the possible farewell Thiago Motta the Bologna It was imperceptible but it sparked the imagination of the masses Juventus. The Bianconeri have been working with him for some time Giuntoli To reach an agreement with the Italian-Brazilian coach (on the basis of three years), even if the coach is always procrastinating… at least in words. “These days I talk to a favour “And we will decide together.” Now it is almost a poem recited by heart. The truth is that time is ticking, and within the next 48 hours, and perhaps sooner, the long-awaited conversation between the president and Motta to talk about the future may arrive. Meanwhile, after the match against Juventus, fans picked up two more clues regarding the prospects of a summer farewell.

Greetings to Thiago Motta and the Cylemakers A matter of gestures and words because some videos of the technician were published Bologna During and after the match vs Juventus. The first happened between the first and second half: Thiago Motta Before returning to the field to manage his team, he patted Bremer He stopped to talk to him Rabiot. One fan’s comment was lovely too: “Motta consoles his players” It also gives a clear indication of the score at that time 2-0 for the Rossoblu.

But the second gesture was more dramatic because it was live DAZN During the post-match interview, an exchange of pleasantries arose between him and… Silah makers. After Motta’s words about the Belgian winger, the player’s response was clear: “Thank you sir for everything you did for us.”. Little room for imagination because in his words it was there “Tribute to Thiago Motta”.

