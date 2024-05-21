May 21, 2024

Thiago Motta, details at half-time and “Thank you for everything”: It will be Juventus

Mirabelle Hunt May 21, 2024 2 min read

Two clues make the test and those are on the possible farewell Thiago Motta the Bologna It was imperceptible but it sparked the imagination of the masses Juventus. The Bianconeri have been working with him for some time Giuntoli To reach an agreement with the Italian-Brazilian coach (on the basis of three years), even if the coach is always procrastinating… at least in words. “These days I talk to a favour “And we will decide together.” Now it is almost a poem recited by heart. The truth is that time is ticking, and within the next 48 hours, and perhaps sooner, the long-awaited conversation between the president and Motta to talk about the future may arrive. Meanwhile, after the match against Juventus, fans picked up two more clues regarding the prospects of a summer farewell.