NASA: Video of a cat sent from deep space arriving on Earth. Watch it

That’s right, NASA used the advanced communications system of the Psyche spacecraft – 31 million kilometers from Earth – to send high-resolution video of cats!

While cats may not claim the title of man’s best friend, few can argue their position when it comes to internet videos and memes. And NASA too I followed the common sentiment. But the cat’s choice is his too Historical connection. In fact, when American interest in television began to grow In the 1920s, the character Felix the Cat was broadcast as a test picture. The video hit the ground running thanks to the use of a Laser transmitter and receiver It is on the Psyche probe, which is traveling towards the main asteroid belt – between Marty And Jupiter – to explore a UFO Rich in minerals. Directing the laser beam from millions of kilometers away was extremely difficult, while staying on topic.

Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

From soul to earth

Not to mention the time it takes for light to travel from Psyche to Earth. In fact, during the signal’s flight, both the probe and the Earth changed their “initial” position, which consequently made it necessary to move the uplink and downlink lasers. Anyway it was a success! The clip shows Tabby, a JPL employee’s pet, chasing a laser light on a couch, with test drawings overlaid. These include Psyche’s orbital path and technical information about the laser and its data bit rate.

Video and test details

When I send the video The probe was 80 times the distance of the Earth and the Moon. The encoded near-infrared signal was received by the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, and from there it was transmitted to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. One of the goals of the test was to prove Ability to transmit broadband video over millions of kilometres. “To make this event memorable, we decided to work with designers at JPL to create a fun video that captures the essence of the demonstration as part of the Psyche mission,” he says. Bill Klippstein, technology experimental project manager at JPL. Space missions typically use radio waves to send and receive data, but working with lasers can do just that Increase data speed by 10 to 100 times. Ultra HD video captured 101 seconds to be sent to Earth With a maximum system bit rate of 267 Mbps, that’s faster than most home broadband connections!

source