“After Imola advanced, I hope to win”

you love Me – “I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to go to the track. After Imola, I turned the pageWe have lost some points and I have analyzed the situation. Since the start of the season, we’ve always been up front in a close battle with Red Bull. We will give everything and hopefully we will win.” Charles Leclerc Entire part of the reasons in view Grand Prix in MiamiFifth round of the season Formula 1. Monegasque of the Ferrari He wants to put sixth place behind him at Imola, and in the press conference a few hours into the start of the weekend on the track he showed that he is focused on getting back to the top positions: “My mind hasn’t changed, but Obviously I feel better than last year knowing I can win. But the approach does not change and we have to keep working.”