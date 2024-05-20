FCIN1908 / Lautaro can wait to sign but wants the agreement: details

Lautaro Martinez’s words in front of the DAZN microphones caused a stir on the day of the celebration of handing the Scudetto to Inter’s second star. The Nerazzurri captain confirmed that he wants to reach an agreement to renew his contract with Inter as soon as possible.

“With the statement he sent to DAZN, Lautaro sent a message to the club, ‘I’m a little tired of waiting. It’s not a message to the fans, promises were made to him but the timing was ignored. He’s fed up and angry.’ It’s normal and that’s what his words mean, it’s a message to society, I’ve waited so long but let’s not put it off any longer than now, not from tomorrow, let’s do what we have to do “Meeting soon says to close things down, signature could arrive in a week or 15 “One day, we just have to see each other again. If Lautaro doesn’t go to Inter, Inter won’t give him 10 million.”