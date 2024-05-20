May 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

FCIN1908 / Lautaro can wait to sign but wants the agreement: details

FCIN1908 / Lautaro can wait to sign but wants the agreement: details

Mirabelle Hunt May 20, 2024 2 min read

Updates on Lautaro’s case after the Inter captain’s statements on the tournament’s celebration day

Lautaro Martinez’s words in front of the DAZN microphones caused a stir on the day of the celebration of handing the Scudetto to Inter’s second star. The Nerazzurri captain confirmed that he wants to reach an agreement to renew his contract with Inter as soon as possible.

Pascal Guaro, speaking on the FCInter1908.it live stream on Twitch, explained the meaning of Lautaro’s words and why Toro wanted to hurry despite the potential change of ownership:

“With the statement he sent to DAZN, Lautaro sent a message to the club, ‘I’m a little tired of waiting. It’s not a message to the fans, promises were made to him but the timing was ignored. He’s fed up and angry.’ It’s normal and that’s what his words mean, it’s a message to society, I’ve waited so long but let’s not put it off any longer than now, not from tomorrow, let’s do what we have to do “Meeting soon says to close things down, signature could arrive in a week or 15 “One day, we just have to see each other again. If Lautaro doesn’t go to Inter, Inter won’t give him 10 million.”

See also  Malignani Athletics celebrates its champions: 70 winners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona is ready to attack Thiago Motta

May 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

“Max, sorry, he had a dream.”

May 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

M-Sport will participate in the BRC with Max McRae and Gary Pearson

May 19, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

FCIN1908 / Lautaro can wait to sign but wants the agreement: details

May 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Lamborghini, 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 successor to the Huracan

May 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Throwing stones at trains on the Milan-Lecco line between Argore and Garnate: cancellations and delays

May 20, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

EU growth, the pigs’ revenge: Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are leading the economic recovery, but will this recovery last?

May 20, 2024 Karen Hines