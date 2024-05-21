Biacin: “Inter, what Oaktree told the Nerazzurri managers. The first goal will be…”

In his editorial on the TMW website, well-known journalist Fabrizio Biacin also spoke about Inter’s future.
In his editorial on TMW, well-known journalist Fabrizio Biyasin He also spoke about Inter’s future. “Inter changes ownership today. Once again, something exciting has to happen to Steven Chang in order for him to pay off his outstanding debt with Oaktree. The American fund has already made clear how it plans to manage the Italian champion club: as before. After all, it would not make sense to change the management model that has allowed the Nerazzurri to combine competitiveness on the pitch with sustainability off it. The new ownership’s first target – once installed – will be to renew the contracts of Lautaro, Barella and Inzaghi. For the coach and the midfielder, the numbers are already set, with the captain we still have to find the balance between demand (10 plus bonus) and supply (8 plus bonus).
And Marotta? Yesterday’s statements (“We want to raise the bar again. My future? I can continue with Inter even after 2027, after all we are a lovely family”) may seem overly “glowing” after the turmoil of the last few days and perhaps they are, what is it? What is certain is that it was not clear at all. They are proof that, despite the various scenarios thrown at the fans, the Nerazzurri sporting management has already received guarantees from Messrs. Quercia regarding the imminent future.“, her words.
