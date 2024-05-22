May 22, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The new scam makes WhatsApp tremble, it’s impossible to defend yourself: recognize it this way or they will empty your account

The new scam makes WhatsApp tremble, it’s impossible to defend yourself: recognize it this way or they will empty your account

Gerald Bax May 22, 2024 2 min read

The new scam is making WhatsApp tremble as it seems to offer no escape. What to know to defend your checking account.

Cybercriminals’ attempts are becoming more intense as evidenced by the new WhatsApp scam that has alarmed them. The latest technology created by the bad guys seems to leave no escape route for potential victims.

The new WhatsApp scam makes everyone tremble – Photo: Editorially Srl – (Osservatorioiraq.it)

And users who surf the Internet know this very well Hacker attacks can appear at any moment. These cases have increased recently due to the development of tools available to bad actors, allowing them to carry out fraudulent operations that are difficult to detect.

Among these stand out with the advent of summer, Those related to holidays. Fraudsters will now mainly focus on this area following an increase in consumer questions. In this context it comes Dangerous WhatsApp scam Which makes everyone worried.

WhatsApp Booking Scam: How to Defend Yourself from Task Scam

Bad guys are always out to try to create problems for network users. In the past few hours, reports have begun to spread about a resurgence Booking via WhatsApp Booking. This technique is known as “Mission scam“Its spread will increase in the summer of 2024.

How to protect yourself from fraudulent reservations via WhatsApp Booking – Image: Canva – (Osservatorioiraq.it)

Users using the messaging app have received some messages where A job position is offered It aims to evaluate hotel reservations on Booking.com. Naturally, the company has nothing to do with it, and the fake job offer is just trying to attract the user’s interest to make them respond in the shortest possible time.

A WhatsApp message asks people to do so Reply with specific letters To prove that they are called. Furthermore, after responding in the manner highlighted by the message, the user is prompted to contact the application administration. The thing to remember is Do nothing of what is written in the letterKnowing that the scheme is one of the scams that have appeared in the past.

See also  Unreal Engine 5 Remake Fan Made in 4 Minutes of Play

In this specific case there are several elements to pay attention to. At first glance, it looks like a WhatsApp message is coming from someone Foreign prefixes And the The content consists of decidedly strange instructions.

Another useful step, since we are talking about a WhatsApp scam, is to do this Block the number and send a report to Meta. In general, after using the “Block” option, the application provides the ability to send the last 5 messages from the conversation to the company, so that you can evaluate them. Following the solution allows you to quickly recognize the scam and prevent the message from reaching other people from the same number.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Simply repaint your bathroom with these colors to give it a new look: it will look like new

May 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Smartphone too slow? There’s a mistake we all make: one click is enough to speed up everything

May 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has many accessibility options, let’s find out

May 21, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The new scam makes WhatsApp tremble, it’s impossible to defend yourself: recognize it this way or they will empty your account

May 22, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Russia wants to change the borders with Finland and Lithuania in the Baltic Sea – breaking news

May 22, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

No respite from the rain. Here’s what we can expect on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th

May 21, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

The opening of the first Esselunga supermarket in the whole of Romania is scheduled

May 21, 2024 Karen Hines