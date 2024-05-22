Bertolaso ​​and Fontana are looking for doctors and nurses in the United States

A visit to America brought Italian immigrant doctors and nurses closer to Milan and Lombardy. This is what the Regional Councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso, the President of the Region, Attilio Fontana, and the Undersecretary of the President in charge of International and European Relations, Rafael Cattaneo, are leading together.

Politicians visited the National Institutes of Health (NIH). During the meeting – Palazzo Lombardia reports – he spoke with Italian researchers who carry out their professional activities here and Lombard agreed to exchange training and research experiences with scientific facts. In particular, the councilor initiated a dialogue aimed at the possibility of providing the welfare administration of the Lombardy region with an area dedicated to international relations in the field of research.

The Councilor then, along with the President and Undersecretary, met with Italian doctors, researchers and health professionals working in the United States at the Washington Embassy. Apart from Washington and New York, more than 50 professionals operating in various cities like Miami, Boston, San Diego, Chicago and Los Angeles participated in the event. The councilor explained to them the potential of Lombardi’s ‘health model’.

The region says, “to lay the foundations of a path that can provide for the ‘reconnection’ of these professionals towards Lombardy – we read in a note -. The commitment to further study this possibility after the summer with Lombardy IRCCS representatives who will go to America to share the achievement of this objective is precisely in this direction”.