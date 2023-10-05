October 5, 2023

Trubin liked Inter very much: “Sommer? No, the person chosen to be his mother hen was someone else.”

October 5, 2023

According to the initial plan, Trupin’s mother’s name should have been different and not Sommer

Anatoly Trubin He left San Siro speechless for the umpteenth time on Tuesday evening at Inter Benfica after his saves. In the summer, the goalkeeper was strongly linked to the Nerazzurri after Onana’s farewell and would have liked the destination very much, also given the numerous social winks. Tuttosport newspaper revealed that the Nerazzurri club targeted another goalkeeper, before signing Sommer to help him grow: “According to the initial plan, the person chosen to be Trupin’s mother should have been Musouleaving Atalanta.

Then Inter decided to play Sommer and Odero and so the Ukrainian ended up at Benfica paying $10 million into Shakhtar’s coffers (plus bonus) which also guaranteed 40% of resale in the future. Having said that Inter, like Inter, could not accept this strangling clause, the valuation made by the Ukrainians for the card with the minimum resale percentage was 20 million, a number that the Nerazzurri club had to allocate instead to buy Pavard. And the striker (Arnautovic).”

