Fedez case in Belve, Tapiro d’Oro in Fagnani: the reason

This evening on Striscia la Notizia (Channel 5, 8.35pm) Valerio Staveli He will deliver Golden tapir For Belve presenter Francesca FagnaniAfter Ray banned her from the invitation Fedez In his program he triesTrim the monster’s claws“. «There was this editorial choice, but I don’t agree with it. I defend the choice to invite him. I am very sorry and hope for dialogue», Vagnani told a Striccia correspondent. And when Staveley Asking her what would happen if in the future Ray again interfered with this filter on her broadcasts, journalist, La7 news program co-director and Open editor Enrico Mentana replied: “I hope it doesn’t happen again. I’ve interviewed more critical people and nothing ever happened». Full report tonight on Striscia la Notizia (Channel 5, 8.35pm).