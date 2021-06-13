June 13, 2021

News is announced in terms of calendar, double potential in Austin - OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt June 13, 2021 2 min read

We are in the middle of June but as it seems obvious, We are still a long way from having a full and well-defined view of the 2021 F1 World Championship calendar. CEO Stefano Domenicali had already caught everyone’s attention at unexpected times with the following words: “The epidemic is not over yet. We must be prepared for more cancellations and postponements.” This was confirmed by the facts at length.

We started with Australian Grand Prix postponed (Passed from March to November) which is still subject to jurisdiction, due to the local government’s strict entry rules. So we saw the immediate cancellation of Grand Prix of China and Vietnam (Replaced by Portimao and Imola), the cancellation Canadian Grand Prix (Replaced by Turkish Grand Prix, removed from calendar) and calendar و Singapore, which led to the decision to play twos (just as in 2020) in Spielberg Red Bull Circuit for the Styria and Austrian Grand Prix.

But, as was feared, the planned movements were not over yet. American flight (especially considering Mexico and Brazil) away from dependence, while opening up more interesting scenarios regarding United States Grand Prix. Confirmation comes directly from the Director of COTA – Circuit of the Americas, Bobby Epstein, which opens the doors for a possible double date as well on the Austin track.

“For now, I can only speak of a small possibility – His words released to ESPN – but it’s true: The second race in Texas can in no way be ruled out. I can confirm the indiscretion, although nothing is certain at the moment. Should the Formula 1 directors wish it, we are very prepared to host two grand prix races, we are ultimately a permanent track, so we won’t have big problems.”

Photo: La Presse

