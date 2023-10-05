Massimo Giannini will not be manager of La Stampa: he will be replaced by Andrea Malagutti

Journalist Massimo Giannini will no longer be the newspaper’s director printing. Effective October 7, he will be replaced by the company’s current deputy director He presses, Andrea Malaguti. This was announced by the Jedi News Network, a division of the Jedi Publishing Group which in addition He presses check it out Republic And many local newspapers.

Giannini is 61 years old and has been director of La Stampa since 2020. Before that he was director of La Stampa Capital RadioWhich always belongs to GEDI group. in press release CEO Corrado Corradi said Giannini would return to… Republicwho was once its long-time deputy director, “with the role of columnist and commentator, as well as podcaster.”

Malaguti, on the other hand, is 58 years old and has been with the company for many years He presses, where he was among other things head of the sports editorial team and news desk in Turin, correspondent from the United Kingdom and parliamentary correspondent. Corradi said that Malaguti will undertake the task of “strengthening the unique bond between the two countries.” printing And readers of its lands,” and then this may have been to increase the newspaper’s coverage of local affairs and reduce national coverage.

