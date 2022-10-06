Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, October 6, 2022

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto And 10 eLotto: Today’s draw for Thursday, October 6, 2022 live today is. on this page All winning numbers today: first the numbers drawn on the lotto reels, the six winning numbers in SuperEnalotto plus the jolly number and the star (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. The Jackpot win Available to “6” for this competition was 283.7 million euros. Let’s see how the extractions went today.

Lotto drawing for Thursday, October 6, 2022: winning numbers

Lotto numbers for today’s competition, Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends the ten wheel numbers in addition to the national wheel.

11- Barry 29 2 3 27

45- Cagliari 89 59 8 46 45

Florence 11 89 84 8 14

Genoa 76 64 9 83 58

Milan 49 1 9 70 10

Naples 56 19 62 12 68

Palermo 23 75 51 53 48

Rome 82 89 80 14 54

Turin 84 12 9 46 87

Venice 53 4 60 287

National 47 4 22 8 1

If you don’t see today’s lotto winning numbers correctly, reload page A this link.

SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Thursday, October 6, 2022

The sixth winner of the SuperEnalotto today, Thursday, October 6, 2022, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

Today’s SuperEnalotto winning combination: 20 62 10 28 70 87

Jolly Number: 59

Star Number: 26

Competition No. 120 on October 6, 2022

In the last draw, the millionaire who dreamed of “6” did not reach: that’s why Jackpot win For tonight’s wins, the sixth SuperEnalotto brought in a record €283.7 million.

Let’s find out about the reserved odds for the winners: If you don’t see them, click on this link.

6 October 2022 Fee Category number of winnings quotes

6 . points 0.00 EUR

Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR

points 5 6 44,056.91 €

4 . points 936 288.12 €

points 3 35736 €22.69

points 2 534.186 5.00 EUR



In today’s draw, there is no “6” or “5 + 1”, but 6 lucky players have won more than 44,000 euros each. This brings the jackpot for the upcoming competition on Saturday 8 October to €285.1 million.

10eLotto, Thursday October 6, 2022 drawing: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Thursday, October 6, 2022.

10 Lotto Numbers: 1 2 3 4 8 11 12 19 23 29 49 53 56 59 64 75 76 82 84 89

Golden Number: 29

Double gold: 29 2