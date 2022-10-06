“A solution to cure football disease” – Padovanews



Real Madrid president: “The project is not finished”

MADRID, Oct 2 (Adnkronos / Europa Press) – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has once again defended the Superlega claiming that the project – backed by Juventus and Barcelona – represents the best solution to cure “sick European football”. The president of Real, speaking before the general assembly of club members, expressed his hope that European justice would be able to rule in favor of the project, which “has not vanished”. Regarding the formula, focused on “the main criticisms under which it does not take into account sporting merit”, Florentino Perez explained that the proposal envisages “a possible format with 25 percent of seats open. The Premier League is not closed, we have decided to adapt it”. The Real Madrid president complained of “threats and insults” to UEFA, which is why he chose “a constructive and free dialogue that addresses these serious problems.”

For the Real Madrid president, “there are no excuses: before, football was in the lead and now it is largely overtaken by American sports. The data do not allow for discussion, we are losing the battle of global entertainment and that football is the only global sport.”

“Nadal and Federer have played 40 games and Nadal and Djokovic 59 times, is it boring? It has been in the interest of tennis and all the players because tennis is coming out stronger. Against Liverpool, at 67, we have played only nine times, and four times against Chelsea. What is the point of denying the fans? He stressed that only by promoting football as a global sport can we protect all clubs and for this reason it is necessary to deliver matches of the highest quality and interest. Pérez stressed that UEFA “is pushing for reform of the Champions Cup in The opposite direction, which increases irrelevant matches.” But for the Real Madrid president, “we need a professional, modern and transparent management, and we do not work in the old structures based on the past to offer a high-quality product that restores the passion for football.”

