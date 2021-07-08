Today scattered clouds, Friday 9 sunny and hot, Saturday 10 a little cloudy »ILMETEO.it

TREVISO WEATHER: Today scattered clouds, Friday 9 sunny and hot, Saturday 10 partly cloudy

Treviso, forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021. Today is marked by some scattered clouds, temperatures range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Treviso weather forecast

Treviso, Thursday 8 July: A day characterized by general conditions of partly cloudy skies, with a minimum of 21°C, a maximum of 33°C. In detail, we will have scattered clouds in the morning, partly cloudy or foggy skies in the afternoon, short rains and bright spots in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 4 pm and will be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 21 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning, from east-south-east, with a strength of about 9 km / h. Moderate from the southeast in the afternoon with a strength of 15 km / h, moderate from the north and northwest in the evening with a intensity of about 16 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 pm with a UV value of 8.2, which corresponds to 948 W/m2.

Friday July 9: Mostly a clear and humid day, the minimum temperature is 19 ° C, the maximum is 30 ° C. In particular we will have clear skies in the morning, good and hot weather in the afternoon, and no clouds in the evening. The maximum temperature will be recorded tomorrow at 4 pm and will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 19 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind is weak in the morning from the west with a strength of about 6 km / h, in the afternoon it is weak. Coming from south – south – east with a force of 4 km / h, absent in the evening. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.7, which corresponds to 978 W/m2.

Saturday 10 July: A day characterized by general cloudy sky conditions, and a temperature of not less than 20°C and not more than 31°C. In detail, we will have harmless clouds in the morning, a clear and warm sky in the afternoon, good weather in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 31°C at 4pm, while the minimum at 4am will be 20°C. The winds will be moderate from the northeast in the morning, with a strength of 22 km / h, and weak from the northeast in the afternoon, and their intensity is between 10 km / h and 15 km / h, and in the evening they are weak from the north. West with a force of 5 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 pm with a UV value of 8.5, which corresponds to 965 W/m2.

Sunday 11 July: A day characterized by bright sunshine and heat, the minimum temperature is 19 ° C and the maximum is 33 ° C. Going into the details, we’ll have clear skies in the morning, copious sunshine and heat in the afternoon, and clear skies in the evening. During the day there will be a maximum temperature of 33°C at 4pm, while the minimum at 6am will be 19°C. Winds will be weak from the north in the morning, with a strength of about 3 km / h, and weak from the southeast for the rest of the day, with a strength of about 4 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.6, which corresponds to 970 W/m2.

