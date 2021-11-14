Beware These Foods If You Have Stomach Pain: Did You Know?

The stomach is the fulcrum of our body, and it is at this level that many of our important functions take place; Especially in the stomach, the food we eat will undergo a transformation (this is possible thanks to the presence of digestive enzymes and the periodic contractions that accompany the stomach itself), and this is one of the essential steps for absorbing the nutritional properties of food. the food we eat. The stomach also consists of mucous membranes that secrete mucus and bicarbonate, which are factors that contribute to protecting the stomach from the harmful acidic content it contains. Therefore, ensuring proper gastric function is essential to ensure proper functioning of gastrointestinal activities and to allow gastric cells to implement appropriate defense mechanisms when needed. A weak stomach is actually a cause of a number of diseases such as reflux or ulcers.

Because of the unpleasant symptoms such as heaviness, flatulence, stomach tension, pain, bad breath, excess gas, nausea, belching, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue and irritability, these diseases have a significant impact on our physical and mental health. . In these cases, choosing a balanced diet is the first essential step to protecting the health of the stomach; Although the effects of different foods vary from person to person, based on many personal factors and sensitivities, there are some generally effective measures to help ensure good stomach health and restore poor internal balance. Many of the foods and drinks we eat are caused by high pH or can relax the heart (a valve that prevents acid from rising into the esophagus) and are able to provoke or exacerbate disorders such as hyperacidity, gastritis, and reflux.

In addition to avoiding the consumption of large quantities of food quickly, it is not recommended to eat foods that can irritate the gastric mucosa, in order to maintain its structural and functional integrity, and the presence of defense mechanisms ready to protect the walls of the stomach when necessary. The list of foods to avoid includes:

citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, and the like);

packaged fruit juices and jams containing acidic substances harmful in case of stomach irritation;

salted, oily or smoked foods;

Vinegar, tomato and pepper.

Soft drinks, alcohol, chocolate and coffee. Mint tea

Hot or spicy foods.

fried or high-fat foods that slow down digestion, including dairy products and sausages;

Raw or undercooked foods.

Perfect foods for the stomach

On the other hand, light foods with low fat content, well-cooked and slightly seasoned, are preferred, which aid digestion and do not damage the walls of the stomach.

Ideal foods include:

Cooked white meat and lean fish, preferably on the grill, boiled or boiled

Low-fat, unfermented cheese

Skimmed or semi-skimmed milk

Artichokes, cabbage, asparagus and spinach

Fennel, beans, carrots, potatoes, bananas, apples

To facilitate digestion, at each meal it is recommended to choose one source of carbohydrates (eg bread, pasta or rice) and one source of protein (meat, eggs, fish, cheese or legumes).