How are things going on the Chinese space station?

While The Chinese rover’s exploration of Mars continues regularlyEven aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong, the activities of the three astronauts (that’s how the Chinese astronauts are called) follow each other according to the schedule.

Work continues, in particular, inside the station after the three completed their first spacewalks on Sunday, July 5. To temporarily abandon the Chinese space focus, Liu Beoming and Tang Hongbo were, while Ni Haisheng, the mission leader, remained inside the orbital station to help the two colleagues: his job was to manipulate the robotic arm that assisted the two astronauts in the EV. Access.