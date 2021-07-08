How are things going on the Chinese space station?

While The Chinese rover’s exploration of Mars continues regularlyEven aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong, the activities of the three astronauts (that’s how the Chinese astronauts are called) follow each other according to the schedule.
Work continues, in particular, inside the station after the three completed their first spacewalks on Sunday, July 5. To temporarily abandon the Chinese space focus, Liu Beoming and Tang Hongbo were, while Ni Haisheng, the mission leader, remained inside the orbital station to help the two colleagues: his job was to manipulate the robotic arm that assisted the two astronauts in the EV. Access.
special suit. The two astronauts left the station and used spacesuits of a new generation of extravehicular activity, called “Feitian”, which means “flight in space.” Each suit appears to cost about $4.4 million. While walking, the two installed a “footrest” for future EVA work, placed a work platform on the mechanical arm and a panoramic camera to monitor the situation outside the space station. The spacewalk took about seven hours.
“Now more difficult and complex extravehicular missions await them,” said Liu Xiangyan, deputy chief engineer of the space station system. “But I believe that with practice and experience accumulated during the first experiment, the astronauts will also complete the next mission in the best possible way.” The three will dwell in the central unit called Tianhe (Heaven Harmony) until mid-September before returning to Earth.
