The wrong legend wins his first Slam tournament in Australia – Sports

Jannik Sinner Vince Glee Australian Open, and won the first Slam tournament of his career. The Italian tennis leader came from behind in the final to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the fifth set with a score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Italy has waited nearly half a century to celebrate an Italian player's Grand Slam victory Jannik Sinner has finally arrived. At the age of 22, the South Tyrolean has achieved what only Nicola Pietrangeli and Adriano Panatta have achieved before, both in Paris and last time in 1976, as he raised the tricolor flag for the first time in history in the first major tournament of the season.

Given the favourOr in the final with Russian Daniil Medvedev, given the almost clear path in the tournament that culminated in the semi-final victory over Novak Djokovic, Sinner seemed to have lost the magic touch and inner strength that he had built up until that time. now. After ending a 2-0 deficit, he lit up the lights again in the third set, starting a comeback that he completed after three hours and 45 minutes of play, winning 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6. -3.

“A special victory, an amazing tournament, a wonderful two weeks.”“, the first words of Blue who was moved to wish “for all children to live this dream and have the freedom that my parents gave me.”

Father Hanspeter and mother Sieglinde were not on the bench at Rod Laver Arena to watch the match, “forced” to watch TV like millions of Italians, but a lot of support was for the Italian, who beat everyone and not only for the quality of the game, which has improved in recent months thanks to Important victories like the one over Djokovic in the ATP Finals and in the Davis Cup.

video Jubilation and celebrations for Sinner's victory at Nuvola Lavazza in Turin See also Milan works on Liao shield: order 7 million, the decree can help the Rossoneri's growth

ANSA ANSA Bartali, Mnia and Tomba: The Italian champion returns – News – Ansa.it Not only Sinner: large companies have succeeded by eliminating defects (ANSA)

The match witnessed two moments and a turning point, but things went badly for the ItalianWith Medvedev staying closer to court than usual in response. The world number three set up the match with the aim of increasing speed and pressure from the back from the first shots to neutralize changes along the line by Sinner, whose serve did not work as usual while the Russian's serve was almost stubborn. The break was inevitable in the end and the set ended with a score of 6-3. Same scenario in the second game, with Sinner continuing to defend and giving up serve again early, again losing 6-3 after also being down 5-1. The end seemed certain, but the turning point had come.

As Jannik's serve and tennis in general began to improve, while the Russian's pace declined, the Italian advanced The decisive break in the tenth match. At that point, it was Sinner who got closer, adding more weight to his dribbles and greater accuracy and variety to his shots, taking the score at 2-1 with a score of 6-4. Medvedev also found himself on the defensive, while Sinner increasingly closed the point by clenching his fist in a calculated celebratory gesture. The break was inevitable, as was the second score, 6-4, which restored the balance of the match, but it was clear to everyone how it would end.

In fact, the fifth group lived in anticipation of a knockout blowwho had already reached the fifth game at the break, then doubled shortly after to reach the final 6-3

. Sinner fell to the ground, then jumped the railing and climbed between the crew. His first thanks were directed to Vagnozzi and Cahill, the coaches who guided and accompanied him during the final, especially in the difficult moments in the first two sets: “We are trying to improve day by day, trying to become stronger and stronger. I am really happy to have you with me to encourage me and understand me because sometimes it is not easy.” “But this is my situation.” Other words could explain why the boy from Pusteria set out to conquer the world to ascend the tennis throne.

The meetings, handshakes, awards and recognition will come, but there are many more on the horizon, because Melbourne's Sinner promises he'll be able to repeat himself soon Bringing Italian tennis to a new dimension

Medvedev praises the sinner. “First of all, I would like to congratulate Yannick: you have grown a lot, fought and won many tournaments. You have deserved it. I am sure it will not be your last Grand Slam final, but I will try to win the next tournament. Challenge, considering that I lost “You have the last three.” This is how Daniil Medvedev was after the defeat to the wrong blue in the Australian Open final. He continued: “I thank my team who encouraged and supported me. Unfortunately, I was not able to do that, but I will try to do it next time. It is painful to lose in the final, even if it is better than losing first.” “..I always want to win. I have to fight more but I am proud of what I did and next time I will give everything, but more.”

Djokovic also congratulates the blue. Novak Djokovic congratulated Jannik Sinner on his victory today at the Australian Open. As reported by the media in Belgrade, immediately after the end of the match with Medvedev, Djokovic congratulated Siner on Instagram, while also praising the Russian tennis player. Novak Djokovic lost to Sinner in the semifinals in Melbourne.

Greetings Berettini. “A champion inside and out, well done Yannick.” These are the compliments on social media from Matteo Berrettini to Jannik Sinner after the South Tyrolean tennis player's win at the Australian Open, the first Italian since Panatta to win the men's singles title again. It was only in 2021 that Berrettini came close to reaching the Wimbledon final.

Malago: “The sinner is in the tennis complex.”

“From today, more than ever, in the temple of the immortal legends of Italian and world tennis. The stratospheric sinner is the king of the Australian Open after a marathon of hope, suffering and passion, transformed into a joy that cannot be contained.” This is how CONI President, Giovanni Malago, comments on Sinner's victory in the Australian Open on “There is no end to writing new pages of glory. Congratulations, Jannik. To you, to your employees, to federtennis. You are the one who combines talent and application, awareness with humility. We are all Jannik Sinner. Proud of you.”

ANSA ANSA From Pietrangeli to Sinner, all the Italian leagues criticize – News – Ansa.it From Nicola Pietrangeli to Jannik Sinner, through Adriano Panatta, and ostentatious female figures such as Francesca Schiavone and Flavia Pennetta (ANSA).

Meloni: “The sinner writes a page in history that makes us proud.”



Yannick Sinner writes a new page of history today that makes us proud. For the first time, Italy wins the Australian Championship. An unforgettable achievement worthy of a real champion,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on social media, publishing a photo of the Australian Open-winning tennis player.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA