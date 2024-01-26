Djokovic surrender after knockout against Sinner: “He wiped me off the court. I'm shocked”

Novak Djokovic He does not hide after defeat Yannick Siner In the semi-finals inAustralian Open Championship. The score was 3-1 “cooked” to perfection by the South Tyrol player who beat the world number one for the third time in a few months, this time at a Grand Slam, his “slam” where he had not lost for 2,195 days. “First of all congratulations to kafir To play a Great match Great tournament so far. He is deservedly in the final. Today he took me out of the field.”The Serbian made his debut after the match. “But as far as I'm concerned, I am I was shocked From my level of play. He added: In the first two sets I did practically nothing – he is one of those Worst matches On the level strong hit that played. It's not a great feeling, but kudos to him Yannick To do everything better than me.”

Djokovic confided that he “tried” and that he “fought” throughout the match: “V The third group I raised my level and saved A Meeting point He played a good tiebreaker. But in the fourth again A. played Bad game Losing serve from 40-0, even play Against the wind. My performance definitely wasn't great. In those moments, you only think about finding calm, but at the same time you need to step up your game. I tried and general It was great. She was correct towards both players. Jannik and I have had a lot of support.”

future? “Still High hopes As for other tournaments,Olympic And every other tournament I play. It's just the beginning of the season. The feeling I have now is definitely not something I'm used to. I almost always started the season with a Grand Slam victory and never lost Semi-finals Or in the Australian Open final. He said again that the start of 2024 is “a little different than usual, but that's the way it is.” I don't know, this tournament definitely didn't existMy standard is highbut this does not necessarily mean that it isBeginning of the End, as some like to say. Let's see what happens in the rest of the season.”