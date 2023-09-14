The time and place you can see them on TV and live

Bologna – The finals program continues to Davis Cup 2023. after Beat Italythe Canada He returns to the field for the second match of the first group, where he will challenge Swedenfresh from defeat against Chile.

Davis Cup, where and when it is played

Challenge between Canada and Swedenincluded in Italy’s first group, will play in 3 pm Unipol Arena in Bologna. The rest of the program sees the challenges in between Australia and France (2pm at AO Arena in Manchester), Czech Republic and South Korea (3pm at Babylon Municipal Fuente in Valencia), Netherlands and the United States (3pm at Mala dvorana in Split, Croatia) and finally in between Ukraine and Colombia (10 a.m. in Caspi, Georgia).

Davis Cup and how to watch it on TV and live

Match between Canada and Sweden It will be available free to air Rai Sports. The challenge will also be available on channels Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis and Vi flow on Now, Rai Play and Sky Go, and all other matches of the day will be available to stream live on Supertennix or on the official website of Davis Cup.