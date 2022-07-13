Koulibaly is very close to Chelsea, an offer of 40 million for Napoli

The next Senegalese to move to the English Premier League: the agreement with the Blues for four years, worth 9 million per season, ends tomorrow, Wednesday

Kalidou Coulibaly Approaching Chelsea: The Senegalese defender is about to take the road to London, the destination of Stamford Bridge. In the early afternoon, his agent actually informed Kalidou of the relaunch of the London team, who had raised the bid to Napoli to 40 million euros (display meets requirements De Laurentiis), gives your consent to the transfer. From the blue club it is clear that Official offer from Londoners has not arrived yet And that the player is expected to retire on Wednesday even if at this point it seems difficult for him to join his Dimaro teammates, given that the deal may be concluded within the next 24 hours.

The new American ownership of Chelsea ready to Fulfilling the demands of the Campania club by offering 40 million dollars while he already convinced the player with a salary 8 million plus one bonus per season until 2026, Actually three million more than Naples suggested. One last try Juventus: The Senegalese has ruled out for the 1,000th time the possibility of a move to Turin, in a gesture of deep respect to those fans he embraced for the first time in the now distant 2014 year.

After 317 games and 14 goals, Koulibaly’s adventure in Naples, with the exception of the second exciting thoughts, is about to come to an end. London and Stamford Bridge are ready to welcome him.

Three names to replace

Kim Min Jae It rises in Napoli’s consideration in the event of Coulibaly’s departure: the Fenerbahce defender has a condition of 20 million euros and a net salary of 2 million euros. But in the class ’96 Rin is strong. also like Immatureleaving Lazio, e Ostegaard Brighton.