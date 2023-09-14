Ryder Cup: Shevchenko supports united Europe, ‘must win’ – ANSA Golf

(ANSA) – Rome, September 14 – Football as a profession, first as a player and then as a coach. He considers golf “a great passion that he discovered during his time in Milan and shared with many friends in the world of football.” Andriy Shevchenko will be among the champions of the Ryder Cup All-Star Match on September 27 at the Marco Simone in Rome along with other sporting heroes, from Novak Djokovic to Carlos Sainz, from Gareth Bale to Leonardo Fioravanti. “It will be a great event to promote this sport in the name of values, between fair play and honesty. After that will start the Ryder Championship, which will be held for the first time in its history in Italy. I hope you can win in Europe.” “The continental team will be able to rely on experienced champions like Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose but also on high-level young players like Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick,” says Shevchenko in an interview with the Italian news agency ANSA. Meanwhile, USA, which swept the 2021 Raider in Wisconsin, boasts a strong lineup. A big challenge,” stressed the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner who in 2003 led the Rossoneri to victory in the all-Italian Champions League final, at Old Trafford in Manchester, scoring the decisive penalty kick against Juventus.



The Ukrainian champion got to know the sport of golf thanks to a friend, and on the green courses he plays and plays with friends and colleagues such as “Mauro Tassotti, Roberto Donadoni, Andrea Pirlo, Daniele Massaro and Gianfranco Zola.” Moreover, Shevchenko lives with his family in England, in Wentworth, where these days the BMW PGA Championship is held (won in the past by three Italian golfers, the last of whom in 2018 was Francesco Molinari), one of the most important tournaments in the world. DP World Tour. Even across the Channel there are figures from the sporting world who love golf, “among them Harry Kane, Paul Ince, John Terry, Tim Henman, Jamie Redknapp and Bale. I find many similarities with football, between the focus” and the management and dedication. Furthermore, the Ryder Cup is a team event, and is the only event in which Europe unites under one flag against the USA. It is one of the most beautiful sporting competitions, with incredible support. I am happy that in Junior Rider, a youth event that will precede the Challenge of Champions, there will also be Ukrainian Lev Grinberg, who will represent my country. This is really great news.”



Shevchenko will participate in the All-Star Game, but will not be able to watch the Ryder Cup up close. He revealed, “The match will start on September 29, my birthday, which I intend to celebrate with my family.” The second top scorer in Milan’s history after Gunnar Nordahl, the second in the most matches with the Ukrainian national team after Anatoly Tymoshchuk and the first in terms of the number of goals scored, Shevchenko was also the coach of Ukraine from 2016 to 2021 when he managed to lead his team to the quarter-finals. – European Finals. Regarding the match between Italy and Ukraine, which the Azzurri won last Tuesday at the San Siro Stadium in Milan 2-1, he says: “Italy played the first half hour with great quality, then when the pace decreased, Ukraine entered the match.” He had half a chance to equalise. But the group still needs to play and experience. Ukraine has a good team, maybe with few changes and not a very big squad, after the match they lacked physical energy against England. But he had a good reaction.” Shiva also had kind words for Luciano Spalletti: “I have always liked him not only as a coach but as a person.” In response to the question: When will he return to training?, he replied with a smile: “Many questions, let’s talk about golf.” (handle).







