The switch gets too hot in the summer? Nintendo says to use the vacuum cleaner – Nerd4.life

Everyone loves summer (or almost), but it’s definitely not a favorite season for consoles. Our gaming consoles produce a lot of heat and being in a hot room doesn’t help at all. In Japan, it is also very humid during this period, so the risk High temperature It’s dangerous, even for a small console like Nintendo Switch. how to solve? Official help suggests using vacuum cleaner.

Twitter account Nintendo’s Japanese customer service official actually posted a series of instructions, translated into English by Dualshockers. The title reads: “If you are using your Nintendo Switch in a hot environment, the console may overheat. You should play between 5°C and 35°C. Also, if the vents are clogged, the console may overheat. .Be careful not to block it.”

If your Nintendo Switch overheats, it will turn on automatically sleep mode As a precaution. If you are playing in TV mode, please position the dock so that heat does not accumulate easily. If foreign objects such as dust get into the ventilation holes, remove them with a vacuum cleaner. For safety reasons, do not attempt to disassemble the console. ”

This is a very simple and understandable tip, although some classic household vacuum cleaners may not be suitable for this task. In any case, always pay attention to Ventilation holes And make sure they don’t get in the way. Taking a break from the Nintendo Switch during very long gaming sessions is often a good solution to prevent any risks.

