July 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rockstar manager job from Miami sparks rumors about the venue - Nerd4.life

Rockstar manager job from Miami sparks rumors about the venue – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 28, 2021 1 min read

Posted by Soundtrack Director and Music Supervisor at rock games Miami’s Tony Masonis reignites rumors about the situation of GTA 6. According to many, in fact, the Mesones are in the city to work on the sound and vibrations Underworld.

What may seem like a simple social post has actually given rise to a whole series of speculation about the highly anticipated GTA VI. On the other hand, we are talking about a sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, the latest installment of an already iconic series. So every possible piece of information, evidence, a shred of hope coveted by millions of fans.

In this case, the presence of music director and music superintendent Tony Mizonis in Miami did not go unnoticed, especially because in his post he is explicitly referring to Rockstar Games, something that – usually – one would not do if it was simple. vacation Gladly.

Vice City, or Miami, is not only one of the most beloved cities by all Grand Theft Auto fans, but also the place to be according to many insiders, as well as by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg.

still around Common And speculation must be treated as such.

READ  A revolution for all users

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Interplay, creator of Fallout and Wasteland, Reborn: Announcing Tomorrow – Nerd4.life

July 27, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Elden Ring on the cover of the new issue of Play magazine – Nerd4.life

July 27, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Videos and photos reveal 11 biomes, and they are beautiful – Nerd4.life

July 27, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Digital Earth, the deadline for the transition to the new television broadcasting standard has been postponed

July 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bieber, the dress is really sexy but Hailey… can’t hold it

July 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

What is the best day to watch a stargazing?

July 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tokyo Olympics: Live broadcast of the results and Azzurri in the race today, July 28

July 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt