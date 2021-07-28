Rockstar manager job from Miami sparks rumors about the venue – Nerd4.life

Posted by Soundtrack Director and Music Supervisor at rock games Miami’s Tony Masonis reignites rumors about the situation of GTA 6. According to many, in fact, the Mesones are in the city to work on the sound and vibrations Underworld.
What may seem like a simple social post has actually given rise to a whole series of speculation about the highly anticipated GTA VI. On the other hand, we are talking about a sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, the latest installment of an already iconic series. So every possible piece of information, evidence, a shred of hope coveted by millions of fans.
In this case, the presence of music director and music superintendent Tony Mizonis in Miami did not go unnoticed, especially because in his post he is explicitly referring to Rockstar Games, something that – usually – one would not do if it was simple. vacation Gladly.
Vice City, or Miami, is not only one of the most beloved cities by all Grand Theft Auto fans, but also the place to be according to many insiders, as well as by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg.
still around Common And speculation must be treated as such.
