July 29, 2021

Free Games for Xbox Series X | S and One of the month – Nerd4.life

July 29, 2021

I Games with gold From August 2021, or me Free Games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One For Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, it was announced in these hours by Microsoft, as usual, almost surprisingly, given the lack of a well-understood scheme in this initiative.

This is a large collection of games interesting, especially if we consider the average level of performances seen in recent months in “games with gold”, including games of various genres, as usual from Xbox One and Xbox 360. Here’s what

They are not really modern games so the risk is that many already own them, but other than that this is an excellent opportunity to get them back. Darksider 3Released in November 2018, is a hack-and-slash action game that puts us in the shoes of Fury, one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, in his relentless search for the Seven Deadly Sins.

yucca night It is a 3D platformer, the first title of the Playtonic team, made up of true connoisseurs of this genre. At the base of the project there are actually rare former developers who helped create Banjo-Kazooie, so this title is a kind of spiritual sequel, and therefore a very interesting game given the rarity of titles of this genre with a classic soul.

lost planet 3 It is the third installment in Capcom’s third-person shooter series, featuring a unique sci-fi setting and co-op multiplayer, once again from the arcade tradition that’s always happy to relive nowadays.

Similar considerations can also be made for Jarrow: Mark of the Wolves, a classic 2D fighting game by SNK, is a cornerstone of the genre and is therefore highly recommended to download for anyone who hasn’t owned it for some time, being in fact a historical title.

