July 27, 2021

Videos and photos reveal 11 biomes, and they are beautiful – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 27, 2021

Playground games are hard to work on Forza Horizon 5 For PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Now, the development team has shared a new one Video – Specifically Episode 4 of Let’s Go – dedicated to the driving game. In this movie and through Pictures Which you find below we can see 11 biomes Forza Horizon 5: In short, it’s beautiful.

In the film we can hear the words of Mike Brown – Creative Director – and Konar Kross – Associate Artistic Director -. Show us the two preparation Forza Horizon 5 and the new Emerald Circuit. The game, now, looks pretty nice to see: There’s also still a few months left until the release scheduled for November, so it could get even better.

We can also see a file swamp, one of the 11 biomes in Forza Horizon 5. We will have to face areas filled with water and mud, with beautiful landscapes in the background. Other biomes will include tropical coasts, cultivated fields, forests, deserts, rocky areas, the city of Guanajuato, and a snow-capped volcano.

“We knew from the start that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon yet,” Brown said on Xbox Wire. Forza Horizon 5 map 1.5 times larger than Forza Horizon 4). “However, in our desire to be the largest, we realized that we also needed to offer maximum diversity and contrast. Mexico is like almost the whole world in one country: snow-capped peaks, tropical forests, epic valleys, beaches. Beautiful, ancient architecture and cities. Modern. When you add Mexico’s great culture – music, art, history, people – there is no more exciting venue for the Horizon Festival.”

Plus, here’s a new video game play on Forza Horizon 5’s audio and customizations.

