The Pentagon has warned of 8,500 troops as the United States presses military action against Russia

The United States is considering sending US military forces in Eastern Europe with their NATO alliesa senior executive faces President Joe Biden on Monday Reply options to do Russian threats to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has put 8,500 troops on “high alert” to help NATO allies. He said no employment orders were issued.

“For now, I would like to reiterate that it was decided to place these units only with greater caution and greater caution,” Kirby said. “At the moment, no decision has been taken on sending troops from the United States,” he added.

With Moscow concentrating more than 100,000 troops on its neighbors’ borders, no diplomatic progress has been made. Western countries are quick to respond in the middle Fears are growing that an invasion may be imminent.

The official said that talks are underway with NATO countries that may receive US military forces as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to prevent the occupation.

On Monday, NATO said it would send ships and warplanes to Eastern Europe and indicated that Washington was “considering increasing its military presence in the eastern part of the alliance.”

The White House said Biden will attend a 90-minute video conference with European leaders on Monday afternoon to discuss Russian military exercises on the Ukrainian border. The appeal was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other leaders.

After the video conference, Biden told reporters that it was a “very, very good meeting” and that he “has a complete agreement with all of the European leaders.” The President said he would talk about this later.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and European leaders “reiterated their continuing concern about the building of a Russian military on the border with Ukraine and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The White House said the leaders “emphasized their common desire for a diplomatic solution” and discussed “their joint efforts to further prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

A source familiar with the matter said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Caliph, has asked the White House to explain the situation to all members of the House of Representatives.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made this clear in Pittsburgh on Saturday US options to respond I know Russia occupied UkraineAs well as options for US military moves before the invasion, according to a defense official and a senior executive.

Options offered to the US military prior to the invasion included bombing aircraft over the area, shipping to the Black Sea, and moving troops and some equipment from other parts of Europe to neighboring Poland, Romania, and Ukraine.

Austin put forward options to reassure NATO allies and enhance their security, particularly that of border countries. UkraineOfficials said. Officials said the goal was to demonstrate solidarity and strength within NATO and prevent Russian aggression against allies in the region.

Biden was at the president’s retreat in Camp David, Maryland, and explained Austin to him via secure video communications. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was on standby. Usually the secretary explains to the president and then the chief presents further operational specifications.

There were some details about the conference The New York Times previously reported.

Russia has repeatedly denied the invasion plans and accused the West of stirring up tensions.

“This is all Russia, not what we do. This is happening because NATO and the United States are doing this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference on Monday.

While Biden evaluates his options, the State Department He ordered the family members of the embassy staff in Kiev to leave Sunday approved the emergency departure of diplomatic staff to Ukraine. He also warned Americans against traveling to Ukraine or Russia, citing the possibility of Russian military action.

Ukraine swipe the move The ‘early’ withdrawal of diplomatic families, with division over whether US allies should immediately follow the US path, the UK says yes but the EU has not yet.

Ukrainian armed forces train volunteers in a park in Kiev. Ephraim Lukotsky / AP

Officials said Biden’s conference included recent information that the Russian military has not stopped building forces around Ukraine.

Another security official said Putin had added more troops and troops to the border region around Ukraine. “It is getting stronger day by day,” the security official said.

Officials will not say whether Biden has authorized any movement. A senior official said some troops and property could be moved “in the next few days”.

General Todd Walters, commander of the US European Command and commander of key European allies, has been preparing the options for weeks, a senior security official and executive said. Officials said Walters had the authority to move some troops to his theater, but he informed Austin and military leaders of the seriousness of the situation.

at the same time, This was announced by NATO early Monday morning It is deploying more troops and sending more ships and warplanes to the region, including increasing the “siege” presence in the Baltic Sea.

NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance. “We will always respond to any deterioration in our security environment, including by strengthening our collective security,” Stoltenberg said.

Russian warships The Russian news agency (RIA Novosti) reported that the exercises began, on Monday, in the Baltic Sea, focusing on maritime and anti-aircraft security.

The US military and NATO will begin Monday the Neptune Strike 22 exercise, which includes exercises with NATO allies on capabilities that can be used against Russia. As part of the training, the Truman Carrier Strike Team will conduct long-range offensive and anti-submarine combat exercises from the Mediterranean.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the exercise was “aimed at demonstrating NATO’s ability to coordinate the high-level naval offensive capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike team and the alliance’s support and interdiction.”