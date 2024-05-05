TV interviews and press conference

23:55

De Rossi: “Lukaku is strong. With the president…”

The coach concludes: “Lukaku will be remembered for a long time because of his numbers. I knew what kind of player he was. His condition? He played a lot. Every now and then we take a few minutes from him. I spoke with the coach.” The president two days ago and we exchanged our thoughts a lot, and we found ourselves on the same wavelength, and he was proud of the team. We understood what the trend was. I am counting on Lukaku. You will win the title tomorrow: De Rossi wants Lukaku, but I am not in the third press conference (laughs, editor). Variables, not least money, the important thing is to be compatible with the club and with those who will help me with the project while it is already in the embryonic stage.”

23:45

De Rossi: He deserves a second yellow card

The coach continues in the press conference: “Columbo is a very good referee. He managed well, but Weah deserved a second warning. He was the fourth referee in Naples and Cristante got a warning for a similar mistake and I felt angry. We always deal with the matter well.” Back to the same thing: it’s always or never, that’s called foolishness, isn’t it? A little more ball than them and I wanted a player who could keep the ball between the lines and we wanted a little more quality on the pitch. “

23:35

De Rossi: “Leverkusen? I asked Allegri…”

The Roma coach commented on the return in the Europa League with a joke: “We have to believe in it as if it is easy, and realize that we performed well until their goal. We must not be in a hurry. I asked Allegri for advice and he told me that I could also score in Minute 60, and we must not start attacking.”

23:25

De Rossi: Atalanta and Fiorentina are faking everything a little

The coach on the Champions League race: “This match will be played very late and for Atalanta it will be a final. We cannot afford to get there and know what will happen. Playing it away distorts everything a little, but it forces us to.” “We have to make different calculations.”

23:15

De Rossi: “This is how Dybala is”

The Roma coach explains the change and the Argentine’s condition: “Dybala felt some discomfort in the adductor muscle. He says it is not serious but we will evaluate what to do in the next few days.”

23:05

De Rossi: “We played an excellent match”

Coach Ladzen: “If I think that 48 hours ago we were here playing with bandages, I think we played an excellent match. I can only be proud of my team. Then obviously we are preparing and the draws do not please us very much, but there is a desire to achieve the result, with With a little luck, we could have won it.

22:55

De Rossi speaks in statements after the match between Roma and Juventus

Great anticipation for the words of the Giallorossi coach at the end of the match against the Bianconeri.

22:40

Roma – Juventus ends with a score of 1-1

The match between De Rossi’s team and Allegri’s team has just ended. Roma tied with Juventus 1-1.

