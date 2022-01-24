Cyclocross, Italy’s national team halved at the World Championships. Suspected Covid cases, departure at reduced ranks – OA Sport

Bad news in Italy a few days after 2022 World Cycling Championship, scheduled for January 29-30 in the US and located at Precision in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

But the Azzurri national team is leaving at this time from Amsterdam to reach the headquarters of the World Championship Several components of the tricolor campaign remained on the ground After an alleged positive for Covid-19 by an athlete, during the final stage of the World Cup in Hoogerheide.

We have resolved the situation in the ways that Dutch, Italian and US regulations allow – Team manager Roberto Amadeo explains – e This morning, people who had not had contact with the presumed disease and those who received the third dose of the vaccine left for the states, which resulted in a negative result in a test that was taken at a local medical facility“.

It actually halved (from 12 to 6) the list of Italian riders who started in the Arkansas direction: David Tonati (U23), Samuel Leon (U23), Eva Lechner (Elite), Silvia Persico (Elite), Lucia Bramati (U23), Federica Ventorelli (Junior).

Photo: La Presse