Australian Open, Berrettini in the semi-finals: The challenge with Nadal

Matteo Berrettini travels to the Australian Open semi-finalsThe first round of this season’s Grand Slam, which takes place on the hard courts at Melbourne Park. The 25-year-old from Roma, who is ranked 7th in the world and in the rankings, defeats the 35-year-old Frenchman. Gael Moonves20 in the ATP rankings and 17th in the draw with a score 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2 three hours and 49 minutes later.

Berrettini will face the 35-year-old Spaniard in the semi-finals Rafael Nadal, number 5 in the world and ranked sixth. Ibri beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. On Friday, the rematch of the semi-finals of the 2019 US Open will be held, which the Spaniard won in 3 sets and is the only precedent between the two groups.

“It was another great fight, and I did it again. In the third set I thought I had the match and then I found myself in the fifth…At that point I really gave everything I had, as hard as I could, asking my body to put in the extra effort. And I’m so happy ”, says Berrettini at the end of the meeting with Monfils.

“I repeat in the third set that I did not use my two stopping points and I saw what happened: tennis is like this – he adds -. Also in New York in 2019, I passed Gail and then met Rafa. This time he also played five sets. He will have to rest, but he definitely has experience. More than me. What shall I do tomorrow? I will stay in my room to rest and watch Tsitsipas-Sinner: I am very good friends with Stefanos but of course I shall cheer up Janek.”