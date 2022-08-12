August 12, 2022

Sports streaming, the ultimate TV guide to games and events to watch

Mirabelle Hunt August 12, 2022 2 min read

Where can I watch my team tonight? This is the question many fans are asking themselves more and more, as broadcasting rights are becoming more and more fragmented.

Born into TV series and movies sister Just Watch Sport It was created to help fans know where to watch football matches, competitions, events, Formula 1, etc. in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The problem is common all over Europe: there are only 5 minutes left before kick-off. Your team is about to enter the field and you don’t know where to see the game.

Photos by Fabio Ferrari / La Presse

this is annoying situation sThis is becoming the norm for many sports fans, as broadcast rights are becoming increasingly fragmented.

Coppa Italia match can be watched on free TV, another match on pay TV and there are more and more matches Streaming exclusively on various streaming services. This means that sports fans often have to frantically searching for a place to watch a matchsince up to three different subscription options may be available for you to follow the same competition (eg Serie A, ed).

How to find streaming sports events

Just Watch Sport wants to be the answer to this problem. Sports fans can easily find out where and when to legally watch their favorite team. JustWatch will cover both broadcast and line TV services, with the goal of becoming the most comprehensive guide to delivering live sports and highlight-based broadcasts. “In recent years, the increasing fragmentation of sports rights has caused a huge problem for sports fans. JustWatch’s mission is to help them navigate the jungle of sports broadcasting. We think in 2022, it’s time to launch JustWatch Sport. ” he claims David Croy, Founder and CEO of JustWatch.

Just watch the sports

JustWatch Sport will be launched in beta in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. JustWatch Sport is also expected to launch in the US and ten other major markets by the end of 2022, aiming to cover more than 100 markets over the next two years.

