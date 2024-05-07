Confcommercio-Censis, Healthy Economy but High Uncertainty – Last Minute

The Italian economy is healthy, but uncertainty and a little fear weigh on households, worsening future expectations and reducing their purchasing intentions: this is according to the 18th edition of the survey conducted by the Confcommercio-Censis Observatory on Consumption and Confidence. , submitted this morning by the ITU Research Office.





He explained that although 2007 levels are still far away, in 2024, in real terms, “disposable income is expected to grow by 1.4% and consumption by about 0.9% and this demonstrates our overall positive view of the health of our economy.” Mariano Bella, Director of the Research Office, first explains the calculations and estimates made on Istat data. But from the survey conducted on a sample of 1,000 families, it turns out that “the balance between optimists and pessimists regarding future expectations for six months” is “10 points lower than last year and slightly lower than the values.” For 2018. This is reflected in the purchasing intentions of Italians, which Bella explained were “very moderate”: from household appliances to cars, from housing to technological products, and the intentions were “all under the subjective declarations that were discovered before the pandemic, that is, in 2019.” He added, “In other words, this specific picture tells us that we are not at all out of the danger zone of returning to rates of change in economic activity around zero points, as was the case in the twenty years that preceded the epidemic, those that declined.”



