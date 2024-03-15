The most memorable ones by Marcello Gandini

Marcello Gandini He was one of the most brilliant and intelligent designers of the glorious Italian school that made the world tremble. The automotive world has been profoundly marked by the creatures created by the mind and pen of the great Turin designer, who died a few days ago at the age of 85. In an attempt to remember them in the best way possible, let's review some of them The most famous cars And don't forget to design it himself.

Lamborghini Miura

Marcello Gandini's history is closely linked to Bertone Body Shop, where he served as Head of the Design Center for several years. At the helm of this prestigious atelier, he forged a special relationship with Lamborghini, creating some of the most memorable sports cars ever created. It is perhaps a symbol of his prolific production Lamborghini MiuraThe car that revolutionized the supercar panorama.

presented in Geneva Motor Show In 1966, the Miura (designed in a few weeks) left everyone speechless. Before this, a car so flat on the ground with its engine in a central position had never been seen. Arriving on the scene like a comet, the Miura made all its rivals age in the blink of an eye, from Ferrari to Maserati, who had to run for cover to regain ground. The beautiful Miura, named after the fighting bull breeder Don Eduardo Miura Fernandez, begins the lineage of Emilian's bullfighting cars. A unique and timeless piece.

Lamborghini Countach

Another gorgeous, sparkling supercar designed by Gandini, signed by Bertone Body Shop, once again for Lamborghini. there Countach, an exclamation in the Piedmontese dialect, slid to Earth in the early 1970s with the force of a spaceship explosion. Even then, we had never seen anything like this, so bold and impudent, with its taut, sharp, sinister lines.

Extreme, big, showy, eccentric. It leaves you breathless. Hence, its distinctive feature: doors that rise towards the sky, a feature that has become a Lamborghini trademark and thus a global icon. He will have a long and prosperous career. A symbol of a fast and colorful era.

Lancia Stratos

Marcello Gandini was the father of some of Italy's legendary supercars Lancia Stratos. Born for rally competition in the mid-1970s, the ultra-sporty Lancia bears the hallmarks of the finest purpose-built cars. A seductive and charming streak like a movie star, but he is just as bad and determined to achieve victory through the mud and gravel.

The little Lancia, with its sharp and bold line, would go on to achieve victories at world level, with three world rally titles in a row. A gem, among other things, with a Ferrari V6 engine. It was the first car to use a Prancing Horse engine, without being produced by the Maranello factory.

Alfa Romeo Montreal

Another special car designed by Gandini, again for Bertone, without a doubtAlfa Romeo Montreal. A supercar created to participate in the 1967 Expo in Montreal, Canada. Arese was called upon to show the world a car capable of surprising the future and riding it with great character. Biscione's leaders secured Gandini's cooperation and the result is there for all to see.

Looking at Montreal, you can see all the hallmarks of the Torino designer's hand, with a few extra details, like the retractable fins (like a Venetian blind) for the headlights up front. With its powerful V8 engine, the Montreal is a carModified Car“Italian style.

Renault 5 designed by Marcello Gandini

In Marcello Gandini's huge catalog of memorable cars, it might be odd to mention this car Renault 5, also called supersync. The famous French car (which has returned in the modern era in an electric version) is a symbol of the versatility of the brilliant Turin designer, who ranged from exclusive cars to ultra-popular cars.

To replace the R5, in 1984, Gandini designed the new version that emphasized the characteristics of the predecessor, while introducing more modern and attractive elements. The result was so highly appreciated that the President of the French Republic at the time, Mitterrand, wholeheartedly praised the Italian.