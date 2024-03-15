At work, your boss tricks you out of a lot of money: if you do, he'll have to give you every last cent.

Here's how to get all the money you're owed from your boss.

In some cases, many workers do not get all the information from their boss money They are entitled to that.

Often times employees can find themselves dealing with Salaries Which involves different types of errors within it, but on some occasions it can involve money that the employer did not want to give to his workers.

Therefore, the persons directly concerned must first of all check very carefully always and in any case Payment voucherThis is why it is also advisable to rely on an expert outside your company.

Here is all the useful information on how to get all the information from your boss and your company Arrears.

Work: Back pay that you can ask your boss for

to Calculating workers' wages The company must follow the first and second levels of bargaining, and in accordance with…Article 36 from constitution I salary The employee's performance must be proportional to the quality and quantity of work performed. Direct participants still have the possibility, in the event of errors in their payslips, to claim all arrears from their employers. In many cases, workers may not be given many of those raises that they rightfully deserve: we are talking, for example, about raises that may be due for seniority, for a change of duties, or even for job renewal. Hold the first or second level.

Another case may be that the company fails to pay the amount Overtime hours Which has been implemented or not provided Thirteenth And based on fourteenth. In any case, we are talking about workers' rights, which can therefore also be granted later. However, there is a time limit that must be respected for their request, even mine Work credits They can confront A prescription: We are talking about five years to be precise, with the limitation period starting from the moment the employment relationship ends.

How to request salary arrears

In order to implement Arrears request Alone Payment voucher First of all, it is necessary to resort to an expert, such as A Job advisor Oh one Trade union. However, in order to move forward, it is a good idea to also seek the help of a lawyer to initially obtain an agreement with your company: at that point it can lead to either a union dispute or a lawsuit against the company itself.

Finally, there is another item on the payment voucher for which it is possible to request arrears and that is item Family unit allowances, which is given to all employees with dependent children until February 2022. Anyone who has never applied for family allowances despite meeting the necessary requirements can still apply. to 2024It is possible to submit an application only for family allowances that have not been received between them 2019 And the 2022.