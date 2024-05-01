This guy has invented a very legal tax trick: No more paychecks eaten up by taxes

This is the right way for everyone who wants to earn more money. Working harder is absolutely useless.

The economic crisis that Italy has been experiencing for several years has prompted the population to search for a way to be able to obtain income More money income. There are a fair number of Italians who have decided to do, in addition to their first and main job, a second job that allows them to receive a higher salary.

By browsing the web and relying on social media, we discover this Jobs There are really a lot of them. Unfortunately, some of them are real scams, which is why it is always advised not to think too much about people who do not appear to be reliable.

Surely if you are a particularly attentive Internet user, you will have heard about it Network Marketing, Remote Secretary, Virtual Help, Inbound Chat. Each of these professions can be carried out professionally, or become a real trap. Apart from the long discussion that can be had about each one of them, what is interesting at the moment is how one can actually earn a larger amount without having to work day and night.

There will be a very simple way to see your checking account increase without any effort.

Be your own entrepreneur

We don't hold employees against us, but this time the secret of how to make more money lies with those who have done it Purchase tax. In recent years, there have already been a fair number of people who have decided to start their own business in order to have a certain flexibility in terms of working times and working hours, thinking that they can earn a bigger nest egg.

Since starting your VAT number is a very important step, it is recommended to get help from an expert. The task of the latter will be to choose the tax system most suitable for their work. Please note that those who can benefit from the fixed rate system will pay in the first five years of Activity is only 5% and then increases to 15% What is the assumed profit?

How to triple your VAT number profits

Perhaps when thinking about how many taxes you will have to pay in cases where you decide to open a VAT number, you will feel a little confined, but instead there is the possibility of obtaining additional profit, and maximizing tax deductions.

In order to triple your profits, it is necessary to be able to take advantage of the benefits and have one Continuous training In the field of taxes to know the possibilities offered by the Italian state and apply them immediately. Only in this way will it be possible to maximize profits.